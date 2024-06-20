Two unidentified terrorists in Rafiabad encounter in north Kashmir

Srinagar, June 19: Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in HadiporaRafiabad area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police on Wednesday said.

A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Army launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Hadipora village after receiving information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

A police spokesman said after several hours of firefighting, two (02) terrorists were killed in the encounter. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition recovered from the encounter site, he said.

“Identification and affiliation being ascertained. Search going on and further details shall follow,” he added.

Talking to reporters, Inspector General of Police (IGP)Kashmir Zone Virdhi Kumar Birdi said that J&K Police and security forces received an input this morning. The input was developed further and we noticed suspicious movement at the location.

” The search turned into an operation. The operation began early in the morning and concluded in the evening. Cautious search operations are still underway. Two terrorists have been gunned down,” he said.

IGP Birdi said that prima facie, it looks like they belong to the LeT. We can confirm this only after further investigation as per the SOP.

Meanwhile, traffic on Srinagar-Handwara highway was also diverted by the authorities and classwork in schools was suspended as a precautionary measure.

The police officer said that operation concluded on Wednesday afternoon but the search operation to clear the debris from explosives was still going on. The identities of both slain terrorists are being ascertained, he said.

He said they were given ample time and opportunity to surrender. They did not pay any heed to the caution by police and security forces. The terrorists continued firing upon the security personnel and were killed in the encounter,” he said.

Army Spokesman said on specific intelligence input regarding presence of terrorists, a Joint Operation was launched by IndianArmy and Police in Hadipora area of PD Sopore; two terrorists eliminated, operation in progress, he added.

Earlier on June17, security forces eliminated an A category terrorist – Umar Lone, in the Aragam area of Bandipora. They said elimination of top rank commander was a major achievement for the security forces.