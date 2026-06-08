Rajouri anti-terror op:LG, DGP pay tributes to martyred Army officer

Jammu, Jun 07: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and General Officer Commanding of the White Knight Corps, Lieutenant General P K Mishra, on Sunday paid homage to Lieutenant Beereshwar Goswami, who died while undertaking operational duties in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Lieutenant Goswami died after slipping into a deep gorge during an anti-terror operation in the Dorimaal-Gambhir Mughalan belt of Rajouri district on Saturday evening, officials said.

The Lieutenant Governor, accompanied by Dulloo and Additional Chief Secretary Shaleen Kabra, attended a wreath-laying ceremony with full military honours at the Air Force Station Jammu.

Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat also paid homage by laying a wreath and saluting the fallen officer.

The Army officer was accorded tributes by senior military, police, paramilitary and civil officials before his mortal remains were dispatched to his native village, Pandey Khola, in Uttarakhand’s Almora district for the last rites.

Lieutenant General Mishra led all ranks of the White Knight Corps in paying homage to Lieutenant Goswami in Jammu. Army personnel laid wreaths and saluted the mortal remains of the officer.

Expressing grief over the officer’s death, the White Knight Corps said in a post on X, “GOC White Knight Corps and all ranks express profound grief on the untimely demise of Lieutenant Beereshwar Goswami, who made the supreme sacrifice while undertaking operational duties in an area marked by rugged terrain, steep cliffs and adverse weather conditions.”

The Army said the officer’s unwavering devotion to duty, indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation would remain an enduring inspiration to all ranks.

The Corps also expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

Officials said Lieutenant Goswami was part of the security forces engaged in ‘Operation Sheruwali’, which entered its 16th consecutive day in the Dorimaal-Gambhir Mughalan belt of Rajouri district on Sunday.

The operation was launched to track down two to three Pakistani terrorists believed to be hiding in the forested area, they added.