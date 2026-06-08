KASHMIR INVITES GLOBAL FILMMAKERS:US, UK, France, Japan among 17 countries to participate in International Film Festival in Sep

Aatif Qayoom

Srinagar, Jun 07: Jammu and Kashmir will host an International Film Festival from September 7 to 11, 2026, as the Union Territory prepares to script a new chapter in its tourism and creative economy story.

More than a film event, the festival is being projected as a global invitation to filmmakers, production houses and investors to explore Kashmir as a destination for cinema, culture and business.

Representatives from several countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Nigeria, Turkey, Iran and Russia, are expected to participate in the festival. Their presence is expected to open doors for international collaborations and bring global attention to Kashmir’s growing film sector.

The Valley’s beauty has long attracted filmmakers, but officials believe the upcoming festival can transform occasional film shoots into long-term industry engagement. Snow-covered mountains, lush meadows, crystal clear lakes, historic towns and traditional villages provide a diverse range of natural sets that few destinations can match.

As per reports, the event will offer filmmakers an opportunity to experience Kashmir beyond postcards and tourism campaigns. Through location visits, industry discussions and networking sessions, participants will be introduced to the region’s production potential and support ecosystem.

The festival is being organised by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations, J&K, in collaboration with the National Film Development Corporation. It also complements the J&K Film Policy 2024, which promises incentives, streamlined permissions and logistical support for filmmakers.

Industry observers see the festival as an opportunity to reposition Jammu and Kashmir on the global cinema map. International filmmakers increasingly seek unique locations, cost-effective production environments and authentic cultural settings. Kashmir offers all three while also providing a rich heritage that can inspire new stories for global audiences.

Beyond cinema, the economic impact could be significant. Increased visitor arrivals are expected to benefit hotels, transport services, restaurants, handicraft businesses and local entrepreneurs. Film tourism, which has transformed destinations around the world, is also seen as a promising avenue for the Valley.

Local artists, technicians and aspiring filmmakers stand to gain through exposure to international standards and direct interaction with global industry professionals. Workshops, screenings and masterclasses will create opportunities for learning and collaboration.

As preparations gather pace, the message from Kashmir is clear. The Valley is not only a place to visit. It is a place to create, collaborate and tell stories that can reach audiences across the world. The 2026 International Film Festival may well become the platform that introduces a new era of global filmmaking in Jammu and Kashmir.