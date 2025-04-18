Breaking

“Rain, Snow Expected in Higher Reaches of J&K from April 18-20”: MeT

RK Online Desk
Srinagar, Feb 18 (ANI): A man walks under an umbrella on the banks of Dal Lake amid the rainfall, in Srinagar on Sunday. (ANI Photo) National

Srinagar, April 18 : The Met Centre Srinagar has issued a weather forecast for Jammu and Kashmir, predicting generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and snow in higher reaches from April 18-20.

There’s a possibility of moderate to heavy rain and snow at isolated to scattered places, accompanied by thunder and gusty winds from April 18 evening onwards till April 20 late afternoon.

On April 21, the region can expect generally cloudy skies with a possibility of light rain and thunder at scattered places. From April 22-28, the weather is expected to be generally dry.

All concerned are advised to plan accordingly and follow Admin/Traffic advisory. Farmers are advised to suspend farm operations during April 18-20 due to the expected weather conditions.

