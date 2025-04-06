Govt sincere toward reservation issue, some people politicising it: Sakina Itoo

Education Minister Sakeena Itoo Sunday said that the government and the Cabinet Sub Committee (CSC) is sincere toward the reservation issue and that the affidavit was filed in a wrong way.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said that the panel met several delegations today and received their feedback on the reservation issue.

She said that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has already formed the panel and it will submit its report within six months. “Those who criticise the government will know about its sincerity after 6 months when the panel will file its report.”

“The government is committed and sincere toward the reservation issue. Some people are politicising it and using it to gain political mileage,” she said.

Itoo also said that the affidavit was filed in a wrong way, and is an excuse for them (opposition), but the government is ready to reply on the affidavit whenever required—(KNO)