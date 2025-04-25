Rahul Gandhi meets J&K CM, Pahalgam attack survivor

Srinagar, April 25 : Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi met Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at his residence in Srinagar on Friday in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

He also met a person injured in the attack at a hospital in Srinagar. He stated that the idea behind the attack was to divide society.

Rahul Gandhi said, “It has been a terrible tragedy. I came here to gain a sense of what’s going on and to help. The entire population of Jammu and Kashmir has condemned this terrible action and has fully supported the nation at this time. I met one of the people who is injured. My love and affection to everybody who has lost their family members. The entire nation is standing united. We had a meeting yesterday with the government.”

He said that the United Opposition condemned this action.

“We are ready to support whatever action the government wants to take. The idea behind the attack is to divide the society. It is very important that every Indian stands united so that we can defeat what the terrorists wanted to do,” he further said.

He added that it is sad to see some people attacking people of Kashmir in the rest of the country.

He said, “It is sad to see that some people are attacking my brothers and sisters from Kashmir and the rest of the country, and I think it’s very important that all of us stand together, stand united and fight this nasty action that has been taken and defeat terrorism once and for all. I also met the Chief Minister and the LG, and they briefed me about what had happened, and I assured both of them that my party and I are going to support them fully.”

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday morning.

Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured.

On Thursday, the Central government convened an all-party meeting to deliberate on the security situation and formulate a collective response to the attack.

After attending the all-party meeting convened by the central government, Rahul Gandhi said, “Everyone condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The opposition has given full support to the government in taking any action.”

Following the attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

In the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and has closed the integrated Attari Check Post.

The Indian Army is on a high alert, launching several search operations to neutralise the terrorists following the attack in Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 people were killed. (ANI)