“Keeping close watch on all criminal elements,” says Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner

Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Kumar Shavan on Thursday said that the authorities are keeping a close watch on all types of criminal elements in the district and are monitoring those who pose a threat to national projects.

Speaking on the detention of two individuals under the Public Safety Act (PSA), Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Kumar Shavan said, “In Kishtwar district, all types of criminal elements are being closely monitored, especially those who pose a threat to national projects.”

“The two individuals detained include one hardcore criminal involved in anti-national activities, and the other with repeated offences. So far, a total of eight people have been detained under the PSA,” said Shavan.

On Wednesday, two hybrid terrorists associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) surrendered following an operation launched by security forces in the Baskuchan area of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the Shopian Police, the terrorists were identified as Irfan Bashir and Uzair Salam.

The joint operation was launched by the Special Operations Group (SOG) Shopian, 44 Rashtriya Rifles, and 178 Battalion of CRPF based on a specific input.

The forces have also recovered various arms and ammunitions from their possession including two AK-56 rifles, four magazines, 102 rounds of 7.62x39mm ammunition, two hand grenades, and two pouches.

The police have registered an FIR, and further investigation is underway to probe their links and activities.

Describing tourism as a celebration of diversity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that what happened to tourists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam is an attack on “humanity” and “brotherhood”.

The Prime Minister was addressing the “Sikkim@50: Where Progress Meets Purpose and Nature Nurtures Growth” programme from Bagdogra in West Bengal through videoconference.

Prime Minister Modi said that India gave the terrorists a fitting reply through Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people and injured several others.

Indian armed forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen. (ANI)