Rahul Gandhi advocates for restoration of J&K’s statehood, criticizes centre for stripping it’s identity and rights

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday advocated for the restoration of the region’s statehood, asserting that the withdrawal of its autonomous status has not only snatched the state of its identity but also eroded the rights and resources of its people.

While addressing an election rally in Ramban ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election, the Congress leader said, “For the first time in the history of India, statehood has been snatched away. Union Territory was first made a state… A state has been abolished and the rights of the people have been snatched away. First of all, the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir has to be returned because not only your state has been snatched away, your rights, your wealth, everything is being snatched away from you.”

“We wanted that you should first get statehood and then elections should be held. But the BJP does not want this, they say that first elections will be held and then the issue of statehood will be discussed. We are saying that whatever happens, we will get statehood for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Whether the BJP wants it or not, we will exert so much pressure that the people of Jammu and Kashmir will have to be given statehood,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the current administrative setup in Jammu and Kashmir, drawing a parallel between the region’s past monarchical rule and its present governance.

“In 1947, we removed the kings, formed a democratic government and gave a Constitution to the country. But… Today, there is a ‘king’ named LG sitting in Jammu and Kashmir, who is snatching your money and giving it to outsiders. Therefore, our first step will be to return ‘statehood’ to Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

The Congress MP highlighted his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and underscored the contrasting visions of his party and the BJP.

“This fight is between two ideologies. On one side- hatred, violence, and fear. On the other hand- love and respect. We walked from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, during which we gave the slogan – ‘We have to open a shop of love in the market of hatred.’ BJP’s job is to spread hatred, our job is to spread love. They break, we unite,” he said.

“Before the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi used to come with his chest puffed out, now his shoulders are bent. This time, before entering the Parliament, he placed the Constitution on his forehead and then went inside,” the Congress leader added.

Rahul Gandhi also assured to fill all the government vacancies after coming to power.

“The alliance government of Congress party is going to come to power here, this is going to happen. Our first task will be to fill all the government vacancies and we will extend the age to 40 years, we will regularize the daily wage workers, make them permanent and we will increase their income. Our goal will be to run the government of Jammu and Kashmir by taking everyone together, everyone should be respected, we should take everyone together,” he said.

“This is such a beautiful place, I will have to come here after the elections. You have made a 45-minute program for me here, you have cheated me. At least a 2-3 day program should be made here, I don’t get to see such a place, such lovely people, at least bring me here for 2-3 days and show me around,” the Congress leader added.

Jammu and Kashmir has 90 assembly constituencies, with 7 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 9 for Scheduled Tribes (STs).

These upcoming elections will be the first in Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370.

Polling in Jammu and Kashmir will be conducted in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1. The counting of votes will take place on October 8. (ANI)