J&K Police conduct mock drills to strengthen yatra security in districts of Kashmir valley

To ensure the safety and security of pilgrims undertaking the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, J&K Police today conducted mock drills along the designated Yatra routes in several districts of Kashmir valley including Srinagar, Ganderbal, Budgam, Pulwama, Kulgam and PD Awantipora.

The exercises were carried out at strategically significant points to assess the alertness, preparedness, and coordination among different security agencies deployed for Yatra duties. Mock drills simulated scenarios of standoff fire, attempted fidayeen attack, IED detection, convoy stoppage, emergency evacuation, crowd management and disaster scenarios due to earthquake, landslides etc.

Senior police officers supervised these mock drills, ensuring that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) were followed and refined where necessary. Special focus was laid on critical areas prone to congestion or high footfall, to test the efficiency of response teams and quick reaction units.

These mock drills were conducted without causing inconvenience to the Yatris or the general public, and the cooperation of citizens and pilgrims was appreciated.

Ram Lalla is seated in his grand temple today, wait and promise of five centuries fulfilled: Amit Shah
India believes code of conduct for South China Sea should be effective, in accordance with UNCLOS: PM Modi
DG ICAR & Secy DARE hail SKUAST-K’s initiatives & ecosystem
J&K Bank bags award for outstanding contribution under PM Awas Yojana
KPDCL announces power shutdown in Kashmir parts
