JKSSB defers Naib Tehsildar Recruitment Process Following Tribunal Order

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on Tuesday has officially deferred the recruitment process for the post of Naib Tehsildar in the Revenue Department following an interim direction issued by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Jammu Bench.

As per the notification issued by Farrukh Qazi (JKAS), Secretary JKSSB, “It is hereby informed that in view of the interim direction passed by the Hon’ble Central Administrative Tribunal Jammu, in terms of Order Dated: 14.07.2025 in O.A./975/2025 with M.A./1009/2025, titled Rajesh Singh and Others v/s General Administration Department, the process of inviting applications for the post of Naib Tehsildar issued vide Notification No. 05 of 2025 dated 09.06.2025, is hereby deferred till further intimation/orders.”