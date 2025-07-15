BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

JKSSB defers Naib Tehsildar Recruitment Process Following Tribunal Order

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on Tuesday has officially deferred the recruitment process for the post of Naib Tehsildar in the Revenue Department following an interim direction issued by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Jammu Bench.

As per the notification issued by Farrukh Qazi (JKAS), Secretary JKSSB, “It is hereby informed that in view of the interim direction passed by the Hon’ble Central Administrative Tribunal Jammu, in terms of Order Dated: 14.07.2025 in O.A./975/2025 with M.A./1009/2025, titled Rajesh Singh and Others v/s General Administration Department, the process of inviting applications for the post of Naib Tehsildar issued vide Notification No. 05 of 2025 dated 09.06.2025, is hereby deferred till further intimation/orders.”

Dist Admin Gbl orders withholding salary of AEOs/ AEAs of Kangan subdivision
Quality education imperative for honing intellectual capacity of youth: Dy CM
Sex racket busted in Jammu, 5 held
Govt orders transfer and posting of 9 JKAS officers
LG Sinha inaugurates ‘JK Youth Conclave 2024’, ‘Inspire GenZ Season 2.0’ and ‘Beats of J&K-Season 2.0
Share This Article
Previous Article CM Omar Abdullah addresses Annual Day Function at SKIMS Medical College Bemina
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

CM Omar Abdullah addresses Annual Day Function at SKIMS Medical College Bemina
Breaking Kashmir
“Inspired a billion dreams”: PM Modi welcomes Group Captain Shukla piloted Ax-4 mission back on earth
Breaking National
J&K Police conduct mock drills to strengthen yatra security in districts of Kashmir valley
Breaking Kashmir
Health & Education pillars of J&K’s progress and prosperity: CM Omar Abdullah
Breaking Health Kashmir