CM Omar Abdullah engages with Prof. Khurshid Andrabi on future of higher education in J&K

RK Online Desk
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday held a productive discussion with Professor Khurshid Andrabi, noted academician and former Vice-Chancellor of Kashmir University, focusing on the evolving landscape of higher education in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister described the interaction as “thoughtful” and emphasized the importance of strengthening academic institutions in the region. The conversation centered around innovative and constructive approaches to enhance the quality and reach of higher education in J&K, ensuring universities are well-equipped to meet future challenges.

Prof. Andrabi, known for his contributions to the academic development of the region, shared insights on policy, research, and institutional reforms.

