Preserving Kashmir’s heritage: Bait-ul-Meeras: Bridging the past and present

Srinagar, May 24: In an effort to make the younger generation in the valley aware of Kashmir’s rich cultural legacy and tradition, a valley based NGO has set up a heritage museum,’ Bait-ul-Meeras’, in Srinagar attracting visitors in large numbers.

Established in September 2021, Baitul Meeras is the second biggest private museum in Kashmir after Meeras Mahal in Sopore. It is situated on the banks of river Jhelum in Aali Kadal area of the city and has hundreds of items to display.

Housed in a four-story heritage building that showcases the architecture of traditional Kashmiri homes in the old city, the museum’s collection includes ancient ornaments, traditional dresses, utensils, clothing, art and crafts, among other attractions.

Nighat Shafi, Chairperson of HELP Foundation, told Rising Kashmir that the aim of establishing Bait-ul-Meeras is to educate the younger generation about Kashmir’s rich cultural heritage.

“Our children are not aware of their culture; they are living in the virtual world. Due to lack of interest, they have forgotten their heritage and cultural legacy. We should be proud of what we have,” she said.

Nighat explains that Bait-ul-Meeras is an effort to recover artifacts and items from bygone eras that have faded from Kashmir’s cultural landscape. “Over the past year, we have received an overwhelming response from visitors who were pleased to see history being preserved and protected,” she said.

One notable artifact is the Shahi Masnand, brought by Abdul Aziz Mir Bow, a resident of the Rajpora area in south Kashmir. Nighat shared that Aziz was her great-grandfather and that the piece has been in their family for generations.

“It is an antique piece in Kashmir, more than 110 years old. In our family, we used it for special occasions, including marriages. Last year, I decided to place it in the museum so that people could learn about it,” she said.

Nighat added that they are continually seeking to expand their collection. The museum also serves as a venue where people can display their valuable collections, such as religious manuscripts and family heirlooms, during special occasions. Additionally, it hosts art exhibitions and cultural events regularly.

Regarding present plans, Chairperson Nighat said they are still collecting the rare objects across the valley. Whatever historic we find in any part of the valley, we add to the collection,” she said.

Nighat believes that museums are best caretakers of objects of historical importance. “Here items are preserved and documented properly so that their worth grows. Private museums are the safest bet for this heritage as we do it out of passion and not for any profit,” she added.

Describing Bait-ul-Miraas as the place where children can come and learn about their culture and heritage, Nighta sad that it has become a breathing space for the local population and remains abuzz with activities throughout the year.

Most of the artifacts are items of daily use that were a common sight in Kashmir until the end of the twentieth century.

Some of the artifacts present in the gallery include Tathul Patar (Water Barrel), 200 year old Kanz, Dhul, Watni Gor (Walker), Nout, Masnand, Waguv, Gabea, Namdha, Lacquer pillars, Izbaand Soz, Paper machi lamp stand, Samovar, Kashmiri Hoka, Gurue Mandun, Ganj Baan, Tash Set, Jugeer, Yinder etc.

Project Coordinator Baitul Meeras, Hakeem Javeed said people are getting conscious of their heritage and this initiative is a small effort to preserve the rich history and heritage of Kashmir.

“From the past several years, we were looking for a good space along the river Jhelum and finally we found it last year in the heart of Downtown,” he said.

Javeed says with the coordination of the owner, the dilapidated building was then renovated. For decades, this building was empty and there is history behind this house also.

“This building was constructed during the era of Dogra King Maharaja Partap Singh and was a property of the Kaul dynasty who were influential and reputed Kashmiri Pandits.” he said.

Javeed says after 1947, most of the Kaul dynasty members left Kashmir and sold it Muslim family called “Halwae-wean”, he said.

“After that we started a campaign across Kashmir to get a collection for the Museum. Some donated utensils, musical instrumentals and other things. It was a tough journey for all of us,” he said.

He says Kashmiri women have always been inclined towards wearing jewelry. Our museum has around 50-60 types of jewellery items that were used by women in the past.

Some of items include, Kaskar, Waje, Baved, Patar, Qamarbano, Halkaband, Kundan, Chokar globand, Gunsa Raaz, Chapeo Khol, Haechz Kaur, Matarmall, Surma Dani, Saban Dain, Door Kash, Sindoor Dani, Kani Waji and many other things.

“In clothing we have Heirloom Kimkhab Pheran, a wedding robe which is 150 years old, costumes, Dastaar and Pulhor”, he said.

Javeed says, “It is our collective responsibility to preserve it and carry forward it to our future generations so that our identity is protected.”

“In this highly connected world today, the youth travel and interact with their counterparts around the world. Hence they should be aware of their roots, their culture and able to explain and define the place they came from,” he said.

Javeed says there are other sections of Baitul Meeras including Art and Craft. He says Downtown is a hub of artisans who have inherited the art from their forefathers.

“We are acting as a vibrant platform for them. We train and teach students how traditional Kashmiri crafts are being made. The artist performs in front of them. Some of the traditional crafts include Ari, Sozni, Pashmina and carpet weaving,” he said.

Javeed says for live demonstration yender (spinning wheel) and weaving looms have been set up inside this section to educate the young generation about their rich heritage.

He says there is also a public library and there is a variety of books catering to different age groups. From story to fiction books our library is home to each book,” Javeed said.

“We will continue to work hard to create more platforms for our youth in Kashmir,” he said, Adding, “Anyone can donate assets with museum value, and we will display them.”

Javeed further said that over the years, they have acquired around 100 manuscripts from the past, all of which are listed in the museum.