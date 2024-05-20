Polling Begins in Kargil Amid Tight Security

Kargil, May 20 : Voting for the Ladakh parliamentary constituency began today at 7 AM, with robust security measures in place to ensure a smooth electoral process. The electorate, totaling 1,84,805 voters—92,683 men and 92,122 women—are casting their ballots at 279 polling stations across the region.

Recognizing the significance of a fair and transparent election, authorities have identified 118 polling stations as critical. These locations are under heightened security, managed by district election officials and the Kargil police. Additionally, webcasting is being conducted at 140 polling stations, including all critical ones, providing real-time monitoring. Where webcasting is not feasible, video recording and CCTV surveillance have been arranged to maintain the integrity of the polling process.

To facilitate and encourage female voter participation, special provisions have been implemented. Women police personnel are deployed at all polling stations, except those designated for male-only voters. Furthermore, polling stations with significant female voter turnout are staffed with women polling officials, ensuring a comfortable and secure environment for women voters.

In a bid to maintain order and prevent any disruptions, the use of mobile phones is strictly prohibited within a 100-meter radius of the polling stations.

Kargil district also features 10 model polling stations, with 4 managed exclusively by women polling personnel and 1 by officials with disabilities, highlighting the commitment to inclusivity and accessibility. Voting will continue until 6 PM, allowing ample time for all registered voters to exercise their democratic rights.