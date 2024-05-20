Breaking

Baramulla PC records over 7.03% voter turnout till 9:00 am

First time voters, women exhibit high enthusiasm

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

SRINAGAR, MAY 20: With polling underway in the fifth phase across Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency, voters are turning out in large numbers to cast their votes.

Long queues of voters, especially the women and first time voters, attired in traditional outfits, were seen thronging their nearest polling stations to participate in the festival of democracy.

According to reports issued by the office of Chief Election Officer, J&K, 7.03 per cent votes have been polled in Baramulla PC upto 9:00 am.
The Election Commission has put in place all necessary arrangements to ensure a fair and transparent electoral process.

The polling began at 7 am in all 2103 polling stations across the constituency.
Earlier, mock poll was conducted successfully in all the polling stations.

 

