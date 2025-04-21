Police solves theft case in Srinagar; stolen cash recovered

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said to have solved a theft case and arrested the accused person involved in the commission of the crime in Srinagar district.

A Spokesperson said, “On 15th April, 2025, Police Post Bagyas received a written complaint from an individual namely Tauseef Ahmad Mir son of the Mohammad Ashraf Mir resident of Kaksarai, stating that during the intervening night of 14th-15th April 2025, unknown person(s) had stolen approximately Rs. 10 lakhs from a drawer inside his shop in Kaksarai, Srinagar.”

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 38/2025 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Safakadal and investigation initiated.

During the course of investigation, multiple suspects were questioned regarding their involvement. Moreover, analysis of technical evidence and detailed CCTV footage led to the arrest of the accused person identified as Umar Ahmad Mir son of Mohammad Ashraf Mir resident of Chanipora, Karnah.

Upon his disclosure, stolen cash amounting to Rs 750,530, scooty, and a mobile phone purchased with the stolen money were recovered from his possession.

Further investigation into the case is ongoing to uncover additional links.

J&K Police is committed to eliminating social crimes from the society. Respectable citizens are requested to share information of anti-social elements with the Police in eradicating crimes and maintaining peace and order in the society.