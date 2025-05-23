Breaking

LG Sinha pays tribute to soldier killed in Kishtwar encounter

Manoj Sinha, Governor, J&K

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid heartfelt tributes to Army Braveheart Sep Gaykar Sandip Pandurang, who attained martyrdom during an anti-terror operation in Kishtwar.

“Salute to the indomitable courage of braveheart Sep Gaykar Sandip Pandurang, who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation during the anti-terror operation in Kishtwar.”

The grateful nation will forever be indebted to his valour and unwavering commitment to duty. We stand united in solidarity with the family of the martyr in this hour of grief,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

