Police solves theft case in Baramulla; Accused arrested

Police on Monday have solved a theft case by arresting an accused person involved in the commission of crime in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

A Police spokesperson said, “On 16/06/2024, Police Post Old Town Baramulla received a written application from Irshad Ahmad Lone son of Gh Mohd resident of Jal Sheeri Baramulla stating therein that some unknown persons barged into his house and taken away jewellery items during the night. Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 140/2024 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Baramulla and investigation was initiated.”

“During the course of investigation, technical evidence was scrutinised which led to the identification of accused as Akeel Ahmad Dar son of Gh Mohiuddin resident of Jal Sheeri Baramulla and he was subsequently arrested. During questioning, the accused person admitted his involvement in the commission of crime. On his disclosure, stolen property was recovered from his possession”, he said.

Further investigation of the case is going on.

