Developing Story

Nitin Gadkari chairs high level meeting to review progress of road, highway projects in J&K

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday chaired high level meeting to review progress of road and highway projects in J&K.

In a post on X, LG Sinha wrote, “Happy to have welcomed Hon’ble Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari Ji to Raj Bhawan. He chaired a high level meeting to review progress of road and highway projects in J&K.”

During the meeting, They discussed important projects including Z- Morh Tunnel, Ring Road Jammu, 4- Laning of Udhampur Ramban road, different sections of Khellani– Kishtwar–Chattroo road, Chenani-Sudhmahadev section on NH-244 and various other projects under NHAI, NHIDCL & SAMPARK.

You Might Also Like

Former Jammu Kashmir DGP Shesh Paul Vaid says takeover of Reasi terror attack case by NIA “good move”

Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge extend greetings on Eid-al-Adha

Ashok Bhan Grieved over the demise Ms Kishni Koul wife of late BSF-IG

“Decision is of PCB…can’t play in every player’s place”: Babar Azam on his future as Pakistan captain

NIA takes over J-K’s Reasi terror attack case, begins probe

Share This Article
Previous Article Police solves theft case in Baramulla; Accused arrested
Next Article Rahul playing in hands of foreign forces to defame India: Tarun Chugh
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Rahul playing in hands of foreign forces to defame India: Tarun Chugh
Breaking
Police solves theft case in Baramulla; Accused arrested
Breaking
BJP appoints in-charges for assembly polls in Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand, J-K
Breaking
President Murmu, PM Modi extend greetings on ‘Eid-ul-Adha’
Developing Story

Recent Comments

No comments to show.