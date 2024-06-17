Nitin Gadkari chairs high level meeting to review progress of road, highway projects in J&K

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday chaired high level meeting to review progress of road and highway projects in J&K.

In a post on X, LG Sinha wrote, “Happy to have welcomed Hon’ble Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari Ji to Raj Bhawan. He chaired a high level meeting to review progress of road and highway projects in J&K.”

During the meeting, They discussed important projects including Z- Morh Tunnel, Ring Road Jammu, 4- Laning of Udhampur Ramban road, different sections of Khellani– Kishtwar–Chattroo road, Chenani-Sudhmahadev section on NH-244 and various other projects under NHAI, NHIDCL & SAMPARK.