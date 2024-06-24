Police seizes 16 vehicles, 01 JCB in Budgam during the current month

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday have seized 16 vehicles & a JCB for their involvement in extraction/ transportation of minerals in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district during the current month.

Police along with the Mineral Department also realised fine in lacs for illegal extraction/ transportation of minerals.

J&K Police is committed to take action against violators who are taking undue advantage of night hours by extracting minerals illegally to the detriment of people health, the ecology and the revenue of the government. Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding illegal mineral-related activities in their neighbourhood.