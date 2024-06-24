Breaking

Police seizes 16 vehicles, 01 JCB in Budgam during the current month

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Oplus_0

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday have seized 16 vehicles & a JCB for their involvement in extraction/ transportation of minerals in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district during the current month.

Police in its ongoing drive against illegal mining in Budgam have seized 16 (Tippers) and 01 JCB being involved in extraction/ transportation of minerals during the current month.

Police along with the Mineral Department also realised fine in lacs for illegal extraction/ transportation of minerals.

J&K Police is committed to take action against violators who are taking undue advantage of night hours by extracting minerals illegally to the detriment of people health, the ecology and the revenue of the government. Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding illegal mineral-related activities in their neighbourhood.

You Might Also Like

Delegation of ECS Export Promotion Council calls on Lt Governor

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Bohri Kadal Bazar Masjid Shareef, Srinagar

“Our MP’s will vociferously demand justice for all prisoners, including Engineer Rashid”: Omar Abdullah

CBI forms special teams to probe alleged irregularities in NEET-UG exams

Police solves burglary case in Baramulla, accused arrested

Share This Article
Previous Article Delegation of ECS Export Promotion Council calls on Lt Governor
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Seven years of GST has lowered taxes and improved lives of 140 crore Indians: PM Modi
Developing Story
Visit Gurez Valley | The Hidden Beauty Of Kashmir
Business
T20 WC: Rain lashes out in St Lucia threatening high stakes India-Australia clash
Developing Story
Amid dry weather forecast till June 28, night temp rises in J&K
Developing Story