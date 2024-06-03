Police launches crackdown on exploitation, traffic violations in Sonamarg

Ganderbal, June 02: The Jammu and Kashmir Police District Ganderbal, under the direction of SSP Sandeep Gupta, has initiated a series of stringent measures targeting brokers, pony porters, and drivers engaged in cheating and overcharging tourists at Sonamarg in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

In collaboration with the Traffic Police, Motor Vehicles Department (MVD), and Tourism Police, the district police have taken decisive action to curb these illicit activities. As part of the preventive measures, 32 individuals involved in such practices have been apprehended and bound under preventive penal sections. Additionally, 31 vehicles were seized for violating regulations.

To further enhance road safety, the Traffic Police unit in Ganderbal has imposed fines amounting to Rs. 445,100 on traffic violators. A total of 2,126 traffic challans were issued, and six vehicles were seized on the spot. Moreover, the ARTO Ganderbal suspended 71 licenses and 46 permits for overcharging tourists.

The Tourism Police, with the assistance of the District Police, has also imposed fines totaling Rs. 200,000 on violators at Sonamarg.

“J&K Police District Ganderbal is committed to ensuring the safety and security of the public. Our consistent efforts will continue to target brokers, traffic violations, and rash drivers,” stated SSP Sandeep Gupta. “Violators and brokers are strictly warned to cease their unscrupulous practices, or they will face legal consequences.”