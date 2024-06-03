CMO conducts surprise inspection of health centres in Doda

Doda, June 02: To enforce work culture, and punctuality of staff, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Doda Dr Om Kumar on Sunday paid surprise visit to many health centres in Medical Block Bhaderwah.

The CMO inspected AAM PHC Chinta, PHC Sartingal, SC Basti and SC Nalthi and took stock of availability of medicines, and patient care services being provided to the community.

During the visit, the CMO took a thorough round of all sections of the health centres and interacted with the health staff. He took firsthand public feedback while interacting with the locals.

The CMO advised health staff to perform their duties with full dedication and as per the devised roaster to extend best medicare facilities to the patients of the area.

The CMO also checked the attendance of the health functionaries and daily stock register of medicines including other relevant records.

The CMO also directed the concerned Block Medical Officer to personally monitor the functioning of all peripheral health centres falling under his jurisdiction and ensure that all healthcare facilities are being made available to the patients.

The comprehensive inspection visit and proactive approach undertaken by CMO was aimed to meet health department’s commitment to ensuring efficient delivery and maintaining high standards of patient care services in the District.