Police establishes innovative Artificial Intelligence based facial recognition system at Navyug Tunnel Qazigund

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
In a significant stride towards bolstering security measures, Police in Kulgam today installed an innovative Artificial Intelligence based facial recognition system at Navyug Tunnel Qazigund to identify and track individuals involved in criminals activities including history sheeters, drug peddlers, OGW, absconders and members of banned organisations etc.

Pertinent to mention here that, the Artificial Intelligence based facial recognition system is an integral part of smart policing initiative. By leveraging this advanced technology, police not only aims to track down criminals more effectively but also contribute to the broader framework of intelligent and proactive policing.

The system’s implementation which marks a pivotal role in the region’s commitment to ensure public safety and combat crimes effectively, will help in detecting individuals with a criminal record swiftly, and has been done under the close supervision of IGP Kashmir zone Shri VK Birdi-IPS and SSP Kulgam Shri Sahil Sarangal-IPS.

