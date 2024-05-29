Breaking

Police destroys poppy cultivation, wild bhang in Ganderbal

RK Online Desk
Continuing its efforts to eradicate menace of drugs from the society, Police in Ganderbal carried out destruction drive of poppy cultivation & wild Bhang on massive scale at various places in the District.

A Police spokesperson said, “On the directions of SSP Ganderbal Sandeep Gupta-IPS, the drive was carried out by police parties led by SHO’s under the supervision of SDPO Kangan Muzaffar Jan-JKPS & Gh Hassan-JKPS Hqr’s Ganderbal along with the team Revenue and Excise Department.

General Public of Ganderbal is requested to come forward with the information regarding such landowners, who indulges in large scale poppy cultivation so that they can be dealt as per law.

