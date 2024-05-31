Police books notorious lady drug smuggler under PIT NDPS Act in Baramulla

Acting tough against drug peddlers and to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police on Friday booked one lady notorious drug smuggler under PIT NDPS Act in Baramulla after obtaining formal detention order from competent authority.

A Police spokesperson said, “The notorious drug smuggler namely farhat begum @ Fancy wife of Rayees Ahmad Khan resident of Trikanjan Boniyar has been booked under PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent Authority. The booked drug smuggler has been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Srinagar.”

Pertinent to mention here that many cases are registered against the said lady drug smuggler and was involved in promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth of Trikanjan, Boniyar, Town Baramulla & other areas of District. Despite her involvement in many FIRs, she did not mend her activities and was again involved in promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth.