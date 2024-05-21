Police attaches property of drug peddler worth Rs 50 lakhs in Rajouri

In an endeavour to free Rajouri from the menace of drugs, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday attached the property of a notorious drug peddler namely Mohd Shakoor @shakoora S/O Mohd Bashir R/O Dhani Dhar Rajouri.

The subject is a well known drug peddler of the area and is accused in 10 FIRs registered in different Police Stations of District Rajouri under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Mentionable that the subject is presently under judicial custody in Case FIR No. 44/2024 registered at PS Thanamandi under sections 8/21/22 NDPS Act.

Notably, the subject had also been detained under PSA in the month of December in 2022 but after release in September, 2023, the subject continued his drug crime and was subsequently arrested by Rajouri Police in another drug case at Thanamandi.

The attachment has been done with an aim to give a stern message to drug dealers that their days are numbered.

Team of police alongwith Executive Magistrate took the action and attached residential complex property, valuing around 50 Lakhs, under Sections 68(E) (F) of NDPS Act, 1985.