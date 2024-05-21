Uplifting the Poor, developing far-flung areas my agenda: Azad

In a vibrant road show held today in Kokernag, Chairman of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), Ghulam Nabi Azad reaffirming his unwavering commitment to uplifting the poor and developing underprivileged areas.

Azad highlighted the persistent issues plaguing the region, emphasising that many people still lack access to basic necessities such as electricity and road connectivity. Drawing from his extensive experience as Chief Minister, he assured the audience of his dedication to addressing these challenges with the same vigor and effectiveness he demonstrated in the past.

“I have campaigned extensively across south Kashmir, visiting even the most remote villages,” Azad remarked.

“The poverty is stark, and the lack of basic necessities is alarming. Unemployment is rising, and many villages still lack proper road connectivity. In some areas, I witnessed wooden electricity poles and bridges. These conditions are unacceptable, and we must work tirelessly to improve them.” He further stressed his decision to step away from national politics to focus on the welfare of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“I left national politics solely to uplift the poor people of this region. My mission is to ensure that every individual has access to the basic amenities they deserve and to bring sustainable development to even the most far-flung areas,” he stated.

Azad criticised the current government’s actions, stating, “The present government snatched away our rights, our statehood. It was me who fought against that decision in parliament while other MPs of regional parties remained silent. Today, they are fooling people by promising to bring back Article 370. Those who are in the India Alliance had supported the government in revoking the article, how can you expect them to support its restoration?”

Highlighting the hardships faced by the youth, Azad added, “Today, our youth have to compete with outsiders to get even small jobs, which is an injustice. The same protective laws still exist in other states of India. If we come to power, we will reintroduce the Roshni Scheme and ensure laws that secure jobs and land for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Azad emphasised that the people of Jammu and Kashmir desire change, and his party is committed to delivering it. He highlighted his past tenure as an example of effective governance, citing numerous developmental projects. These included the creation of new districts, the construction of roads, and the establishment of important infrastructure such as the Hajj House, Yatri Bhawan, tulip gardens, schools, universities, degree colleges, hospitals, and medical colleges.

He asserted that continuing this development is his primary aim and agenda. Among others who were present on the occassion were G.M.Saroori Vice Chairman, Ch Haroon Khatana Gen Secretary, Adv Saleem Parray Candidate, Salman Nizami Chief Spokesperson and others. (KNS)