Police arrests drug peddler in Budgam

Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police have arrested a drug peddler in Budgam and recovered psychotropic substance from his possession. Besides, recovered contraband substance from a minor during checking at a checkpoint in Kupwara.

 

In Budgam, a police party of Police Station Magam at a checkpoint established at village Badran apprehended a suspicious person carrying a nylon bag. During search, 30 codeine phosphate bottles were recovered from his possession. The accused was identified as Irfan Ahmed Lone alias Raja son of Gh Mohd Lone resident of Budran Magam and was subsequently arrested on the spot. During further investigation, Police Station Magam conducted additional raids resulting in the recovery of 35 more bottles of codeine phosphate bottles. In this regard a case FIR No. 120/2024 under section 8/21 NDPS Act, 121(1) BNS has been registered in Police Station Magam and investigation has been initiated.

 

In Kupwara, during a checkpoint established by a police party of Police Post Baazar at Geerhachi recovered ten (10 grams) of a heroin-like substance from the possession of a 16-year-old boy (Name withheld). The minor was subsequently sent to Juvenile home Harwan, Srinagar. In this regard, a case FIR No. 203/24 under Section 8/21 of the NDPS Act has been registered in Police Station Kupwara. The investigation is currently underway to trace the source and any potential connections involved in the case.

 

We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law.

