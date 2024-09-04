Ukraine: Poltava attack death toll rises to 53, 298 injured

The death toll from the Russian attack on Poltava climbed to 53 as another body was recovered from the rubble, according to the State Emergency Service. The devastating strike also left 298 people injured, as reported by Kyiv Independent.

Notably, a Russian strike in the city of Poltava targeted an educational institution and a nearby hospital and partially destroyed one of the telecommunications institute’s buildings. The attack on Tuesday had claimed the lives of 41 people and left more than 180 injured.

“The rescuers worked all night, organised into shifts,” State Emergency Service spokesperson Oleksandr Khoruzhnyi said on air on national television, according to Kyiv Independent.

State Emergency Service confirmed that 25 people have been pulled to safety, including 11 who were previously trapped under debris. Five more people may remain trapped as of 10:30 am on September 4.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to his X handle and informed about the Russian strike in Lviv and Kryvyi Rih and said, “Russian missiles against our cities and people. The strike on Lviv killed 5 people, including a 14-year-old girl. My condolences go out to the families and loved ones of the victims. More than 30 people were injured. Ordinary residential buildings, schools, and medical facilities in the city were damaged.”

He further said, “In the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih, 5 people were injured. Homes and civilian infrastructure were damaged. Our emergency services are on site, doing everything necessary to eliminate the aftermath of the attack. All the injured are receiving the required assistance.”

Ukraine has been facing the brunt of the war since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. (ANI)