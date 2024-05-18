Breaking

Police arrest man with 25 gm heroin in Udhampur district

Udhampur District Police in Jammu and Kashmir arrested a man with 25 grams of heroin in the city, said an official.

The accused, who hails from Maralian, Jammu, was allegedly carrying the heroin to sell in Udhampur.

Giving details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Udhampur, Joginder Singh, said, “Udhampur Police arrested a person with 25 grammes of Chitta (heroin). Based on a tip-off about the accused, a team was formed and the accused was apprehended.”

“The accused has been taken into custody and is being interrogated. The police are also investigating his backward and forward links,” Singh said, adding that if any further information comes to light, the police will inform the public.

“We are concerned about this incident, as 25 grammes of heroin could have affected many young people,” he stated.

The SSP said that the officials are focused on controlling the drug menace through legal means, awareness campaigns, and public involvement.

“We are determined to fight against this drug menace, as the future belongs to our youth. We want to give them a drug-free society, said the official further. (ANI)

