PC to host seminar next month on existing reservation policy

Amid growing resentment over the existing reservation policy in Jammu & Kashmir, Peoples Conference is planning to mobilise public opinion on the issue. The party is planning to begin this initiative by hosting a seminar next month to discuss the implications of the reservation policy and explore possible solutions.

 PC Youth President Mudasir Karim said the party is hosting a seminar next month to discuss how the existing reservation policy is pushing the inhabitants of Kashmir Valley out of competitive space.

He said they will bring together different stakeholders, including victims of the existing reservation policy, to discuss the issue.

“Our party president has been at the forefront of the battle against the existing reservation policy within and outside the Assembly, “he said.

In the recently- concluded budget session, Sajad Gani Lone was the most vocal critic of the existing reservation policy, saying it was being used as a tool “to exclude Kashmiri-speaking population from power structure and reorder the social supremacy” in J&K.

Lone’s question on the region-wise reservation data reignited debate over reservation policy in Kashmir Valley.

Government figures released in response to Lone’s question revealed that Jammu has secured an overwhelming majority of Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Economically Weaker Section (EWS), and other reservation certificates, with Kashmir trailing far behind in every category.

Lone has himself maintained that he is not against reservation to any community but there shouldn’t be injustice with candidates from general category—(KNO)

