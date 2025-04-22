Anantnag-Kishtwar road via Sinthan Top open for one-way LMV traffic

The Anantnag-Kishtwar Sinthan road has been opened for one-way traffic from Anantnag towards Kishtwar, officials said on Monday.

Suheel Ahmad Lone, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Kokernag, told Rising Kashmir that the road has been opened for light motor vehicles (LMVs) and will allow one-way traffic from Anantnag to Kishtwar.

He said the road will remain open from the Kokernag side between 10 am and 3 pm on Tuesday, and further advisories will be issued accordingly.

The road is maintained by NHIDCL, which cleared the snow, making it feasible for vehicular movement.