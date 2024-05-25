“People realised voting for INDIA bloc is futile”: PM Modi thanks voters after phase 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his gratitude to voters participating in the penultimate phase of the Lok Sabha elections and claimed that people have released that voting for the opposition INDIA bloc in the ongoing elections is “futile” because there is no chance of its coming to power.

“I thank all those who have voted in the penultimate phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. NDA’s numbers are looking better and better. People have realised that since INDI Alliance is coming nowhere close to power, voting for it is futile,” PM Modi posted on X.

The sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections for 58 parliamentary constituencies saw a cumulative voter turnout of 59.23 per cent, as per the data shared by the Election Commission on Saturday.

According to the poll body, West Bengal recorded the highest voter turnout of 78.19 per cent.

The voting of the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls concluded on eight seats in Bihar, all 10 seats in Haryana, one seat in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Jharkhand, all seven seats in Delhi, six in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and eight in West Bengal. A total of 889 candidates were in the fray.

All parliamentary seats in Delhi and Haryana went to the polls in this phase.

Some key seats in this phase included New Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi and Chandni Chowk in the national capital, and Sultanpur and Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh. Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag-Rajouri, West Bengal’s Tamluk, Medinipur, Haryana’s Karnal, Kurukshetra, Gurgaon, Rohtak, and Odisha’s Bhubaneswar, Puri and Sambalpur are some of the other key seats.

The Lok Sabha elections will be completed on June 1 after the seventh phase of polls in which voters from 57 constituencies will exercise their franchise. The results will be declared on June 4. (ANI)