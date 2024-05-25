Developing Story

DDMA issues Advisory; cautions against swimming in open Water bodies

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
ANI_20210527153

SRINAGAR, MAY 25: In view of the prevailing weather conditions and forecast of sustained high temperatures till 29th of May 2024 by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Srinagar Station, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) today issued an advisory asking masses especially children to desist from swimming in open water bodies.

As per the advisory, the general public especially children have been advised to refrain from bathing swimming in open water bodies including River Jhelum and its Tributaries, Dal Lake without Expert Guidance and supervision and Protective Equipment including but not restricted to life saving jackets to prevent drowning incidents.

Heads of Educational Institutions have an added responsibility to ensure the safety of the students, who are at a higher risk of facing such mishaps.

Further, local Shikara Wallas are advised to keep a close vigil in the Dal Lake to avoid any mishap.

All Tehsildars (Responsible Officers) shall activate and sensitize the already constituted Zonal Committees in their respective jurisdictions and spread awareness among the vulnerable population to prevent any untoward incident. They shall also maintain a close liaison with their Police Counterparts.

 

You Might Also Like

“High voter turnout indicative of declining dynastic politics in Jammu and Kashmir”: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

LG Sinha congratulates people, stakeholders on historic turnout in Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency polls

“People realised voting for INDIA bloc is futile”: PM Modi thanks voters after phase 6

Miscreant booked under Public Safety Act in Baramulla

“PoK is a part of India and we will take it back,” asserts Home Minister Amit Shah

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article JK Records 58% polling- Highest Voter Turnout in 35 Years, surpassing the 49.58 % in 2014, 47.99% in 1996: CEO P.K Pole
Next Article “People realised voting for INDIA bloc is futile”: PM Modi thanks voters after phase 6
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

JK Records 58% polling- Highest Voter Turnout in 35 Years, surpassing the 49.58 % in 2014, 47.99% in 1996: CEO P.K Pole
Breaking
LG Sinha expresses grief over loss of lives in Kulgam road accident
Breaking
Lok Sabha Polls : Anantnag-Rajouri PC records 51.88% voter turnout till 5 pm
Breaking
4 Tourists Killed, 3 Injured in Road Mishap in Anantnag
Breaking

Recent Comments

No comments to show.