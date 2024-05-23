Jaipur couple injured in Anantnag firing urges PM Modi to help in arranging eye donor

Farha, the woman who was shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag urged Prime Minister Modi on Thursday to help her arrange an eye donor for her husband who also got injured during the firing.

In an incident on May 18, a couple from Jaipur was injured in the Yannar area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The victims were identified as Farha and her spouse Tabrez.

Farha told ANI, “My husband and I had gone to Kashmir on May 13. On May 18, when we reached our hotel, we were shot at by terrorists. While I was trying to protect my son from fire, I got injured. My relatives picked us up and took us to the hospital. Rajasthan CM from here helped us a lot. My husband’s eyes have got damaged and he cannot see now. I underwent surgery for my shoulder. I request the PM to help us with eye donation.”

Earlier, while reacting to the incident, local police said that the injured were evacuated and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah said that the incidents like this are affecting the tourism industry of the Union Territory.

Former deputy chief minister of the erstwhile state, Kavinder Gupta, said that the attack was aimed at disturbing and hurting tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to ANI on May 19, the senior BJP leader said, “There was a record tourist footfall in Kashmir last year, with the number of visitors estimated at 1,70,00,000. Hence, at a time when tourism is looking up and local businesses and livelihoods are booming, the attack was aimed at bringing back the dark days of terror in the region. It was intended to hurt the tourism prospects at a time when there is prosperity all around in Kashmir. I strongly suspect Pakistan to be behind this attack. However, the nefarious designs of people, who carry out terror hits in exchange for money and at the behest of their handlers (across the border) wouldn’t succeed. Their bid to bring back the reign of terror in the Valley will never succeed.” (ANI)