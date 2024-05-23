Breaking

Jaipur couple injured in Anantnag firing urges PM Modi to help in arranging eye donor

ANI
ANI
3 Min Read

Farha, the woman who was shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag urged Prime Minister Modi on Thursday to help her arrange an eye donor for her husband who also got injured during the firing.

In an incident on May 18, a couple from Jaipur was injured in the Yannar area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The victims were identified as Farha and her spouse Tabrez.

Farha told ANI, “My husband and I had gone to Kashmir on May 13. On May 18, when we reached our hotel, we were shot at by terrorists. While I was trying to protect my son from fire, I got injured. My relatives picked us up and took us to the hospital. Rajasthan CM from here helped us a lot. My husband’s eyes have got damaged and he cannot see now. I underwent surgery for my shoulder. I request the PM to help us with eye donation.”

Earlier, while reacting to the incident, local police said that the injured were evacuated and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah said that the incidents like this are affecting the tourism industry of the Union Territory.

Former deputy chief minister of the erstwhile state, Kavinder Gupta, said that the attack was aimed at disturbing and hurting tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to ANI on May 19, the senior BJP leader said, “There was a record tourist footfall in Kashmir last year, with the number of visitors estimated at 1,70,00,000. Hence, at a time when tourism is looking up and local businesses and livelihoods are booming, the attack was aimed at bringing back the dark days of terror in the region. It was intended to hurt the tourism prospects at a time when there is prosperity all around in Kashmir. I strongly suspect Pakistan to be behind this attack. However, the nefarious designs of people, who carry out terror hits in exchange for money and at the behest of their handlers (across the border) wouldn’t succeed. Their bid to bring back the reign of terror in the Valley will never succeed.” (ANI)

You Might Also Like

“I would’ve taken Kartarpur Sahib from Pakistan in return of their soldiers”: PM Modi

Anantnag-Rajouri constituency gears up for Lok Sabha polls on May 25 amid tight security

Ongoing elections an opportunity to amplify region’s voice in parliament: Mehbooba Mufti

“Your grandmother gave slogan to eliminate poverty but…”: Amit Shah takes dig at Rahul Gandhi

Mega Cleanliness Drive conducted at International Tourist Destination Gulmarg

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article “Your grandmother gave slogan to eliminate poverty but…”: Amit Shah takes dig at Rahul Gandhi
Next Article Ongoing elections an opportunity to amplify region’s voice in parliament: Mehbooba Mufti
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Mercury soars as Srinagar boils in hottest May day in at-least decade
Breaking
No innocent person will be picked up by police, security forces in my govt: Azad
Breaking
Over 18.36 lakh voters to decide fate of 20 candidates in Anantnag- Rajouri PC
Developing Story
Sensex-Nifty touch all-time high as PM Modi predicts historic win for BJP alliance
Breaking

Recent Comments

No comments to show.