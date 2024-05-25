LG Sinha congratulates people, stakeholders on historic turnout in Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency polls

SRINAGAR, MAY 25: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha congratulated the people and all the stakeholders on historic turnout in Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency polls.

He also commended Jammu Kashmir Police and Security forces for elaborate security management during polls in all five Parliamentary Constituencies of the Union Territory.

In a tweet, the Lt Governor said:

“I congratulate the people for historic turnout in today’s polls for Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency. I compliment all stakeholders for successful conduct of this huge exercise, especially voters for their unique contribution in strengthening democratic values.

Overall, there has been 58% polling in J&K UT for 5 Parliamentary Constituencies in 5 phases, which is a record turnout and the entire process was conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner. Congratulations to the JKP & Security forces for elaborate security management”.