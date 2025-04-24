PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Speaks with Home Minister Amit Shah

Srinagar, April 24 : President of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti spoke with Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah to extend her deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the Pahalgam terror attack victims, which occurred on April 22, 2025, claiming 26 lives, including two foreign tourists.

During the conversation, she expressed solidarity with the nation, emphasizing that the people of Jammu and Kashmir stand united against terrorism and violence.

She also raised the alarming issue of threats faced by Kashmiri students and traders in various parts of the country following the attack, one of the deadliest in the region since 2019.

Mehbooba Mufti urged the Home Minister to intervene without delay to ensure the safety and protection of these vulnerable communities, wherever such incidents are being reported. “The Kashmiri diaspora should not have to bear the brunt of this tragedy through threats and harassment. I have requested Shri Amit Shah ji to take immediate action to safeguard our students and traders, ensuring they can live and work without fear,” she stated.

The attack in Pahalgam’s Baisaran meadows has left the nation in mourning and raised serious concerns about the safety of Kashmiri students and traders across various states.

On April 23, 2025, Mehbooba Mufti led a protest march in Srinagar to condemn the brutal attack. The march, which commenced at the PDP headquarters near Sher-e-Kashmir Park and concluded at Lal Chowk, saw participation from party leaders, workers, and citizens united in grief and solidarity. Protesters carried placards with messages such as “This is an attack on all of us,” “Killing innocents is an act of terror,” and “Stop innocent killings,” reflecting the shared outrage over the violence.

Addressing the media during the march, Mehbooba Mufti described the attack as a direct assault on Kashmiriyat—the cultural ethos of peace and harmony that defines the region.

She stated, “This attack wasn’t just on tourists; it was an attack on all of us. We are ashamed that such an incident occurred in our land, and I apologize to the people of this country for this tragedy.” Her words underscored the collective grief of the Kashmiri people and her commitment to standing with the nation in this hour of mourning.

Mufti has called for unity in the face of this tragedy, urging all political parties, communities, and citizens to come together to condemn terrorism and work toward lasting peace in the region.

She commended the security forces for their ongoing efforts to apprehend the perpetrators, noting that sketches of three terrorists involved in the attack have been released, and a manhunt is underway. “The Pahalgam attack is a stark reminder of the challenges we face in ensuring peace and security in Jammu and Kashmir. We must stand united against those who seek to disrupt our harmony and target innocent lives. I appeal to the government to not only bring the culprits to justice but also to address the broader implications,” Mehbooba Mufti added.

Mehbooba Mufti remains committed to advocating for the rights and safety of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. She has called for a comprehensive approach to counter-terrorism that includes not only security measures but also efforts to address the socio-economic challenges that fuel unrest in the region.

Her leadership in engaging with the central government and organizing the protest march reflects her dedication to ensuring justice for the victims and protection for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.