“Pakistan should look into its own affairs, provide people with basic needs”: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Condemning the terror attack that led to the killing of a former BJP Sarpanch in Anantnag, Democratic Progressive Azad Party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday said that Pakistan never feels happy over the peaceful situation prevailing in the Union Territory and advised the neighbouring country to look into its own issues.

The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said that militancy is not good in the region as it has already pushed Jammu and Kashmir 50 years back.

“I condemn the militant attack. This has damaged the entire nation and this militancy has pushed the Jammu and Kashmir 50 years back. The people of the state were moving ahead, tourists were coming and that has benefited the people. Militancy is not good for Kashmir. Pakistan never feels good if things go well here and tourists come in large numbers. I will suggest Pakistan to look into its affairs and provide the people with basic needs,” Ghulam Nabi Azad told ANI.

Earlier, a former BJP Sarpanch, Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh was killed, and a couple from Jaipur were injured in two separate incidents of firing by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian and Anantnag districts, respectively, late on Saturday night.

In the second incident, a couple from Jaipur was injured in the Yannar area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district. The police stated that the terrorists fired upon and injured a lady, Farha, a resident of Jaipur, and her spouse, Tabrez, at Yannar in Anantnag. The injured were evacuated and taken to the hospital for treatment. According to sources, the condition of the injured couple is stable.

Azad also expressed grief over the demise of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

“I hope Iran gets much-needed support from around the world. I hope their new leader takes care of the country in this terrible time. We have good people-to-people relations with them,” he said.

Following the tragic demise of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Iran’s Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian, the Government of India has decided that there will be one day’s state mourning on Tuesday (May 21) throughout the country as a mark of respect to the departed dignitaries.

Ministry of Home Affairs said that the National flag will be flown at half-mast throughout the country on all buildings where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day.

The Iranian President was returning from a visit to Azerbaijan when his helicopter crashed in Tabriz city.The Iranian Embassy in New Delhi has lowered its flag to half-mast following the tragic deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the Foreign Minister, and other high-ranking officials in a helicopter crash.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the demise of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a fatal helicopter crash. (ANI)