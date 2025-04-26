Pak nationals must leave J&K by MHA deadline: LG directs officials

Srinagar, Apr 25: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday directed deputy commissioners and district police chiefs to ensure the exit of Pakistani nationals according to the deadline set by the Union Ministry of Home Afairs (MHA).

The LG’s direction comes in the wake of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday when 26 people, most of them tourists, were killed in cold blood.

Sinha chaired a meeting of all deputy commissioners (DCs) and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) of the Union Territory (UT), an official spokesman said.

According to the MHA order, all existing valid visas issued to Pakistani nationals—except Medical Visas, Long-Term Visas, Diplomatic, and Official Visas—stand revoked with immediate effect from April 27, 2025. Medical Visas will remain valid only until April 29, 2025.

The Lieutenant Governor also instructed officials to implement the security measures and procedures discussed during previous coordination meetings.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), LG Sinha wrote:

“Chaired a meeting of DCs and SSPs. Directed them to take appropriate and necessary action to ensure exit of Pakistani nationals from J&K UT as per the deadline notified by Ministry of Home Affairs.”