No safe haven for Pahalgam attackers, hit back hard: LG to Army

• Reviews security with Army Chief, Northern Command • Vows justice for Pahalgam Attack

Srinagar, Apr 25: In a high-level security review following the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha met today with Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi and senior Army officials in Srinagar. The Lieutenant Governor issued a stern warning, emphasising that every individual involved in the attack—regardless of their location or affiliation—must be tracked down and brought to justice.
“Every perpetrator and supporter of the Pahalgam terror attack, whatever his location or affiliation, must be hunted and made to pay a heavy price for this cowardly and dastardly act against our citizens,” LG Sinha told the top army brass.
During the meeting, LG Sinha urged the Army to take decisive and effective action, not only to apprehend those directly responsible but also to dismantle the broader infrastructure and ecosystem that supports terrorism in the region.
“The nation has full faith in the bravery and valour of our Army, Police, and CAPFs,” he said. “It is imperative that all security forces work in close synergy to identify the perpetrators, enablers, and overground workers involved in the Pahalgam incident, and to pursue the entire network until it is neutralised.”
The meeting also included a comprehensive review of existing security mechanisms, as well as short-term and long-term strategies to prevent future attacks. Special focus was laid on strengthening coordination and integration among various security agencies operating in Jammu and Kashmir.
General Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in-C Northern Command Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, and GoC 15 Corps Lt Gen Prashant Srivastava were also present.

 

 

 

