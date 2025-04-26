Army Chief Gen Dwivedi reviews LoC security at Northern Command

Srinagar, Apr 25 : Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi has reached Udhampur to review the security situation at the Northern Command headquarters there on Friday.

According to Army officials, the chief is being briefed on the security situation along the LoC in Poonch-Rajouri districts and other areas South of the Pir Panjal mountain ranges.

Earlier today, General Dwivedi visited Srinagar and reviewed the security situation in the Union Territory. Upon his arrival, the 15 Corps Commander briefed him about the ongoing security situation, and he met with senior Army commanders deployed in the Kashmir Valley, along with officials from other security agencies.

The Indian Army Chief General was also briefed on the actions being taken by the formations against terrorists inside their territory and the Pakistan Army’s attempts to violate the ceasefire along the LoC.

Earlier on April 22, terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured.

The Indian Army is on a high alert, launching several search operations to neutralise the terrorists following the attack in Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 people were killed. (ANI)