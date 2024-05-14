Pak National arrested in Akhnoor

Police on Tuesday arrested a Pakistani National from Millan Di Khui area of Khour Sector in Akhnoor.

Officials told GNS that police arrested one Pakistani National from Millan Di Khui area of Khour Sector.

During investigation the arrested person disclosed his name as Zakir Khan Aged 35 Years R/O Karachi, Pakistan, he said.

The officer further stated that it seems that Pak national is mentally unstable, however further investigation into this case has been initiated.

Meanwhile an FIR No 23/2024 U/S 2/3 EIMCO (Egress and Internal Movement Ordinance) has been registered at Khour Police Station, he said.(GNS)