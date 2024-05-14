BRO achieves breakthrough of 2.79 km long Sungal tunnel on Akhnoor-Poonch road

Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Tuesday said that the construction of pivotal infrastructure project National Highway-144A connecting Akhnoor with Poonch reached a significant milestone today as the breakthrough ceremony for the Sungal Tunnel took place.

Road Akhnoor-Poonch, “The Golden Arc Road” is a very old and highly strategic 200 km stretch that connects South Kashmir and the Jammu region to the west of Jammu and Kashmir.

It connects the important border districts of Akhnoor, Rajouri and Poonch. There are four major tunnels in this stretch: Kandi Tunnel, Sungal Tunnel, Naushera Tunnel and Bhimber Gali Tunnel.

The construction of a pivotal infrastructure project, National Highway 144A, connecting Akhnoor to Poonch reached a significant milestone today as the breakthrough ceremony for the Sungal Tunnel took place. The tunnel, spanning an impressive 2790 metres, is a crucial link connecting Akhnoor and Poonch.

Raghu Srinivasan, Director General Border Roads, reviewed the breakthrough ceremony, which signifies a major breakthrough in the construction activity of tunnel. The breakthrough underscores the importance of this project signifying a major step forward in enhancing regional connectivity and facilitating smoother transportation along the National Highway.

During his address, DGBR Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan mentioned that BRO is spearheading crucial road projects to connect remote areas with major centers in the Jammu-Poonch region. The Jammu-Poonch link, which is advancing rapidly, is on track for completion in the next few years. On being asked about defence infrastructure along the LoC, DGBR mentioned that the development of defence infrastructure is a continuous process and the Border Roads Organisation is committed to strengthening defence infrastructure by building and upgrading strategic roads all along the IB, LC and LAC.

This year, on January 28, 2024, the breakthrough of the Naushera Tunnel was achieved, signifying the efforts of BRO towards providing connectivity across the areas of Rajouri and Poonch. The progress of the National Highway has taken pace and the project is expected to be completed by 2026. (ANI)