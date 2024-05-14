Two narco smugglers arrested in Baramulla; Heroin worth 2 crores seized: Police

Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested 2 drug smugglers in Baramulla and recovered contraband substance from their possession.

A Spokesperson said that a Police party of Police Station Boniyar headed by SHO PS Boniyar at a checkpoint established at Ganie Mohalla Trikanjan, intercepted two persons identified as Abdul Qayoom Ganie & Gh Hassan Ganie sons of Gh Rasool both residents of Trikanjan Boniyar. During search, 446 grams of contraband Heroin like substance ( worth Rs 2 crores approximately) was recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to PS Boniyar where they remains in custody.

“Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law have been registered at Police Station Boniyar and investigation has been initiated”, he said.