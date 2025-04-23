Pahalgam terror attack : CM Omar Abdullah directs administration to facilitate traffic between Srinagar, Jammu for ease of tourists

Amid a stir caused by the deadly terrorist attacks in Pahalgam and heightened security concerns, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday directed the state administration to ease the flow of traffic between Srinagar and Jammu for the tourists trying to leave the valley for their homes.

He said that it was heartbreaking yet understandable to see tourists leaving the valley after the brutal terrorist attacks, which took several lives and left many injured. The CM said that the facilitation of traffic must be done in a controlled way since the road remains unstable.

“It’s heartbreaking to see the exodus of our guests from the valley after yesterday’s tragic terror attack in Pahalgam but at the same time, we totally understand why people would want to leave…I’ve directed the administration to facilitate traffic between Srinagar & Jammu allowing tourist vehicles to leave. This will have to be done in a controlled & organised way because the road is still unstable in places,” Abdullah posted on X.

He said that the government was making efforts to clear all the stranded vehicles.

“We are also working hard to clear all the stranded vehicles. We will not be able to permit completely free movement of vehicles at the moment & we hope that everyone will cooperate with us,” Abdullah said.

The Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Government has announced ex-gratia worth Rs 10 lakh each for the families of deceased victims and Rs 2 lakh for those who sustained serious injuries.

“No amount of money can ever compensate for the loss of loved ones, but as a mark of support and solidarity, the J&K Government announces an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh for those seriously injured, and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries,” the J-K Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a post on X on Wednesday.

“All arrangements for the dignified transport of the victims back to their homes have been made. The injured are being provided the best medical care,” the CMO added.

Some tourists have decided to cut their trips to the Kashmir Valley short in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, resulting in increased demand for flight tickets from Srinagar. The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGC) has now requested airlines to increase the number of flights to and from Srinagar amid heightened tensions.

“The airlines are also requested to consider waiving cancellation and rescheduling fees and provide all necessary assistance to tourists facing unexpected circumstances and challenges during this difficult time,” the advisory read.

This has been one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The government, however, has yet to officially confirm the number of casualties in the terror attack in Pahalgam.

Following the terror attack, security forces launched search operations to track down the terrorists responsible. Security has been heightened since the attack, with visuals from the area showing the streets deserted in the usually bustling tourist area. Many organisations have also called for a Jammu bandh following the attack. (ANI)