Indian Army Chief General Dwivedi to visit Srinagar tomorrow to assess security after Pahalgam terror attack

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi is set to visit Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on April 25 to assess the security situation in the region following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

According to the Defence officials, the Army Chief will be briefed by senior military commanders, including the 15 Corps chief and heads of Rashtriya Rifles formations. Discussions will focus on ongoing counter-terror operations in the Valley and security measures along the Line of Control.

Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured, in one of the deadliest attacks in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

The incident has sparked nationwide outrage, with widespread protests erupting across the country, demanding stricter action against Pakistan over the Pahalgam attack.

Following the terror attack, the Central government announced several diplomatic measures, such as closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides.

India also halted the Indus Waters Treaty signed in 1960 in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.

“The Defence/Military, Naval and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared Persona Non Grata. They have a week to leave India. India will be withdrawing its own Defence/Navy/Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions,” Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said. He also mentioned that the Integrated Check Post at Attari will be closed with immediate effect.

The central government has called an all-party meeting to discuss the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The meeting will be held at 6 pm on Thursday at the Parliament. According to sources, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will chair the meeting. (ANI)