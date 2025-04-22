Pahalgam Attack: Traders, MMU, Grand Mufti call for shutdown tomorrow

The religious organizations, trade bodies and political leaders here have called for a shutdown on Wednesday (April 23) to express solidarity with the people, who were attacked by the terrorists in Pahalgam area on Tuesday.

Mirwaiz Kashmir Moulvi Umar Farooq in a post on X, said that Mutahida Majlis Ulema (MMU) in support and solidarity with the bereaved families of those killed, appeal to people of Jammu Kashmir to peacefully protest this heinous crime tomorrow by a shutdown. “Whoever kills an innocent soul…it is as if he had slain mankind entirely”﴿مَنْ قَتَلَ نَفْسًا بِغَيْرِ نَفْسٍ…فَكَأَنَّمَا قَتَلَ النَّاسَ جَمِيعًا﴾ (Al Quran) Another day of carnage in the blood soaked history of Kashmir when visiting tourists in a most gruesome manner are mercilessly killed . Hapless people of Kashmir know the pain and grief of such tragedies for those who lost their loved ones today .Such gruesomeness is abhorred in Islam , which is essentially a religion of peace and goodwill , and against all human ethics .

The Islamic fraternity of Jammu and Kashmir through Mutahida Majlis Ulema (MMU) in support and solidarity with the bereaved families of those killed appeal to people of Jammu Kashmir to peacefully protest this heinous crime tomorrow by a shut down,” Mirwaiz wrote. Grand Mufti of Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam also called for a shutdown tomorrow to express solidarity with the victims.

Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) has strongly condemned the horrific and senseless killing of innocent tourists in the Kashmir Valley.

Peoples Conference (PC) President and MLA Handwara, Sajad Gani Lone supported the shutdown call by business and travel associations and silent protests across all villages and towns. “I appeal to people of Kashmir to express their outrage in whatever form against the brutal killings in Pahalgam. I personally support a shutdown by business and travel associations and silent protests across all villages and towns,” Sajad wrote.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President, Mehbooba Mufti in a post appealed to the people of Kashmir to unite in solidarity to support the shutdown call.

“The Chamber & Bar Association Jammu has called for a complete shutdown tomorrow in protest against the horrific militant attack on tourists. I appeal all Kashmiris to unite in solidarity to support this bandh as a mark of respect for the innocent lives lost in the brutal assault in Pahalgam. This isn’t just an attack on a select few—it is an attack on all of us. We stand together in grief and outrage & strongly support this shutdown to condemn the massacre of innocents,” Mehbooba wrote.

In a statement issued to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), KTMF has called for a Kashmir Bandh call tomorrow reflecting collective expression of grief and protest against this inhuman act.

“We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families and reiterate the urgent need to preserve the sanctity and safety of our land. Let this bandh be a unified voice for peace, justice and the protection of all who visit and live in the valley.” KTMF President Mohammad Yaseen Khan said, this inhuman act has deeply shocked and pained the entire business community and we express our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

“We strongly condemn the tragic killing of innocent tourists in Kashmir, an act that goes against the values of peace, hospitality and humanity that our region has always stood for,” he said. Pertinently, 28 people, mostly tourists were killed and several others were injured in a deadly attack by terrorists in Pahalgam area on Tuesday afternoon—(KNO)