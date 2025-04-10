Eight members of banned Separatist Groups arrested from Bandipora : Police 

In a major crackdown on banned separatist outfits, Bandipora Police have arrested eight individuals for their active involvement in promoting terrorism and secessionist activities.

According to the statement issued here, The arrests were made during the investigation of several FIRs registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) across various police stations in the district.

The action was taken as part of a district-wide operation aimed at curbing terrorism and dismantling underground networks operating under the banner of proscribed organisations. The suspects were apprehended from different locations after specific leads, and their roles were established during the ongoing investigations.

In connection with FIR No. 04/2024 of Police Station Bandipora, three individuals associated with Tehreek-e-Hurriyat J&K were arrested. They have been identified as Nazir Ahmad Ahangar, a resident of Shahgund Hajin; Sheikh Danish Mushtaq, a resident of Aloosa Bandipora; and Tahir Ahmad Mir from Ward 2, Plan Bandipora.

Similarly, in FIRs No. 07 and 62/2024 registered at Police Station Sumbal, three more persons were arrested. Ghulam Din War of Naidkhai, a member of the Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP), was arrested along with Khursheed Ahmad Lone of Naidkhai and Mohammad Shafi Dar of Shahgund, both members of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL).

Further, in FIR No. 06/2024 registered at Police Station Hajin, two individuals affiliated with Tehreek-e-Hurriyat J&K were arrested. They were identified as Abdul Majeed Gojri and Abdul Majeed Lone, both residents of Vigpara, Hajin.

Police also seized objectionable material, including pamphlets and electronic devices like mobile phones, from the possession of the arrested persons. Initial investigation has revealed that despite being part of banned outfits, the arrested individuals were continuing to propagate secessionist ideology and promote terrorist agendas.

According to the police, the arrested persons were found involved in influencing and motivating vulnerable youth in the district, attempting to recruit them as members (Rukuns) of their outlawed organisations. Their objective was to spread a radical separatist narrative and disrupt peace in the region.

A police spokesperson said that these arrests serve as a strong warning to those who continue to promote violence and extremism in any form. “Bandipora Police remains committed to maintaining peace and security in the district. Anyone found supporting separatist or secessionist ideology will face strict legal consequences as per law,” the spokesperson said.

The police further stated that such actions are part of a larger crackdown on extremist elements and are crucial for safeguarding the peace and stability of Jammu and Kashmir.