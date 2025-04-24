Pahalgam Attack: A War on Humanity, Peace, and Kashmiriyat

CONDEMNATION

On 22 April, the whole Kashmir Valley shook with grief and shock.The news of the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam ripped through the hearts of all Kashmiris. Candle marches filled the streets. Citizens emerged from their homes not in protest, but in grief. Rescue missions were not restricted to official troops, local Kashmiris flocked to the area, providing water, all kind of possible assistance, and comfort to the injured. Volunteers from all walks of life stood side by side attempting to assist in any manner possible.

This is not merely a tragedy. It is an agonizing truth of a country repeatedly made a battleground by those who love neither life nor people. It is a moment that reminded us, once again, that terrorism is not a religion—it is the enemy of all religions, of all humanity.

Among the victims of this senseless attack was Syed Adil Hussain, a Kashmiri local. His death is a cold reminder that terror has no religion. It does not distinguish between Hindu or Muslim. It only sees devastation. It only wishes to bleed the land that has already bled enough.

Those who try to communalize this violence must understand—Kashmir has never been at war with people of any faith. Kashmir is waging war against terror and this attack serves to reaffirm one more time that Kashmiris are not terrorists’ sympathizers—we are among its greatest victims of terror.

We are unfortunate people who have seen suffering, who have suffered loss, and yet this tragedy tore at us. Not merely because it was such an atrocious act of terror, but also because it occurred on our soil, using our homeland for savage actions that we do not approve of or agree with.

The state of affairs today is not only tragic, but it is also confusing and agonizing. While the rest of the world is horrified by it, we can feel it in our very bones. Once again, our nation has been turned into a playground for terrorism, and our identity has been taken over by those who live off chaos. Again, Kashmir has been used to massacre innocent lives and its people as unwilling combatants in a war they never wanted.

Let us be crystal clear: this is not merely a terrorist strike at tourists or security, it is a war on humanity. It is war on peace, on Kashmiriyat—our tradition of centuries of living together, our guest culture, and our respect for one another. And most importantly, it is a war on future of Kashmir and the rest of the states of India.

The terrorists who conducted this act are not part of us. They do not speak for our beliefs, our culture, or our people. They are against humanity, and they hide in the darkness of fear. For decades, Kashmiris have endured this same suffering of unending violence.

We laid our dead to rest in silence, too often with no one to witness our wailing. But this time, when the bullets rained in Pahalgam, they killed souls of our guests—our brethren from other regions of India who had arrived here to search for peace. And today their agony is ours. Their sacrifice is personal. The Kashmir soil is dripping with their blood, and it has left an everlasting impression on our hearts as well.

How much longer are we going to see all this destruction? How much longer is the term “unknown gunmen” going to resound in our valley with the aftermath only being blood and unanswered questions? It is not all about them that died. It is also about our hopes, our honor, our resolve to live in peace. And it’s also about those suffering in silence: the Women.

Whether they are Kashmiri women or the women who travel to Kashmir, their destiny has been all too often tragically the same. Their men are murdered—be it by terrorism, crossfire, or political turmoil and they are left behind. Left to grieve. Left to survive. Left to retell tales of trauma for decades to come. This is not merely a war on peace. This is a war against women.

We need to ask: Why did they not kill women in this attack? Because terror knows that the sorrow of a woman lasts much longer than the sound of a bullet. Because the agony of a widow, a daughter, a sister does not cease, it becomes an eternal punishment. These women are left to bring up fatherless children, deal with broken homes, and bear the heavy weight of an undeserved violence.

And just when the tourism had begun to pick up again, just when the fragrance of normalcy had once more filled our gardens, just when Kashmir was attempting to mend itself—this terrorist attack pushed us back into the dark. The economy that had just begun to start growing again goes into shock now. Taxi drivers, hotel owners, shopkeepers, artisans all are affected.

This act of terrorism is not only about loss of lives, it’s a vicious blow to the livelihoods of thousands. Once again, our citizens are driven toward unemployment, worry, and the unknown. But we cannot be swayed by fear. We cannot let the adversaries of peace dictate who we are.

To those who mourn the loss of their loved ones in Pahalgam, please know that Kashmir mourns with you. You are not alone. Your grief is our grief, and your pain will not be overlooked. Let the nation realize—Kashmiris are not the killers. We are not silent supporters of terror. We are victims of terror. We have been battered. We are battered. And now, our guests have been battered too.

We call upon the government, the security forces, civil society, and the media: look deeper. Go beyond the headlines. Look at the pain, the resilience and the humanity in each Kashmiri heart.

We, the people of Kashmir, are for peace. We are for justice. And we will not let our land be used up any longer for terrorizing innocent people. This is not an appeal for mercy. It is an appeal to humanity. Let peace prevail. Let Kashmir be healed again..!

(Author can be mailed at: [email protected])