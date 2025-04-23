Jammu-Srinagar Highway restored for one way Traffic

Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44) has been restored for one way traffic. Vehicles and passengers, who were left stranded due to sudden closure of NHW, are being cleared, Officials said on Wednesday.

As per the J&K Traffic advisory, Subject to fair weather and good road condition, tomorrow one way traffic for LMVs followed by HMVs shall be allowed from Srinagar towards Jammu.

LMVs shall be allowed upto 1600 hrs. and HMVs shall be allowed upto 1500 hrs* from NAVYUG-Banihal tunnel towards Jammu.

No vehicle will be allowed after cut off timing. HMVs shall be allowed after assessing the road and traffic situation on NH-44. TCU Srinagar shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVs.

Kishtwar- Sinthan- Anantnag NH-244:-

Decision regarding the vehicular movement on Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag road shall be taken after getting green signal from the road maintenance agency NHIDCL.

SSG ROAD

Subject to fair weather and good road condition, after getting green signal from the BRO, LMVs followed by HMVs shall be allowed from Srinagar towards Kargil. These vehicles shall be allowed from Sonamarg in between 0900hrs to 1130hrs . Thereafter only LMVs shall be allowed from *Kargil towards Srinagar these vehicles shall be allowed from Minamarg in between 1230 hrs to 1530 hrs. No vehicle shall be allowed after cut off timing.

Mughal Road:-

Subject to fair weather and good road condition, after getting green signal from the GREF, only one way traffic for *LMVs followed by HMVs upto six tyres* shall be allowed from *Poonch towards Shopian.* These vehicles shall be allowed from *Behramgala (Bafliaz) in between 0830hrs to 1500hrs*. No vehicle shall be allowed after cut off timing.

Bhaderwah-Chamba road:-

Bhaderwah-Chamba road is still closed due to snow accumulation.

ADVISORY :-

People are advised to undertake journey only after confirming status of the road from Traffic control units as under:-

• Jammu (0191-2459048, 0191- 2740550, 9419147732, 103)

• Srinagar (0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091, 103)

• Ramban (9419993745, 1800-180-7043)

• Udhampur (8491928625)

• PCR Kishtwar (9906154100)

• PCR Kargil (9541902330, 9541902331

• PCR Ganderbal (9906668731)