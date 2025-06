Iran, June 13: According to the Tasnim News Agency, at least six Iranian nuclear scientists have been killed in an Israeli airstrike on Iran.

Reports indicate that six Irani nuclear scientists have been killed in the strike namely Abdolhamid Minoochehr, Ahmad Reza Zolfaqari, Seyed Amir Hossein Feqhi, Matlabizadeh, Mohammad Mahdi Tehranchi, and Fereydoon Abbasi, reports Tasnim News agency.